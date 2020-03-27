Two more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, count reaches 9

Two more COVID-19 cases have surfaced in Bihar, said an official from Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRI). "Two more coronavirus positive cases found in Bihar - one from Siwan with travel history to Dubai and another from Nalanda with no travel history to any foreign country," said RMRI official.

The official said that with the surfacing of two new cases the total number of positive cases in the state has mounted to 9. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

