Left Menu
Development News Edition

Control room set up for UP residents stranded in Delhi

A 24X7 control room has been established at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi for the residents of the State facing difficulties in the national capital due the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:52 IST
Control room set up for UP residents stranded in Delhi
Several daily wage workers are forced to head to their hometowns amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A 24X7 control room has been established at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi for the residents of the State facing difficulties in the national capital due the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday. According to the official, people can contact the UP Bhawan Control Room at 011-26110151, 26110155, and 9313434088.

People can also call 112 or send details at 7570000100 to inform about those stranded on roads. As the lockdown has put paid employment opportunities for daily wage workers, several of them are forced to head to their hometowns on foot as borders are sealed and interstate transport halted.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected over 700 people as on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Luckily, I have treadmill: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on COVID-19 lockdown

As the whole world has been sent into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladeshs newly-appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal said that he is lucky to have a treadmill at his place and as a result, he can look after his fitness duri...

Government gets Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC.

Government gets Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC....

Time wasted in defence of India's coronavirus medical staff - groups say

As the coronavirus spread across Asia in February, Indian manufacturers of personal protective equipment contacted the health ministry urging the government to stock up.They got no response, according to Sanjeev Relhan and Rajiv Nath, the h...

Asia tourists troubled by cancelled flights, borders closing

From the sun-soaked beaches of Thailand to the foothills of Mount Everest in Nepal, tourists across Asia are finding their dream vacations have turned into travel nightmares as airlines cancel flights and countries close their borders in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020