2 women in Noida, one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus

Three more persons – two women in Noida and one man in Greater Noida – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials said. The women, a mother-daughter duo, are residents of Sector 137, while the man lives in Omnicron-3 of Greater Noida, district Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

"All patients have been admitted at the Super Specialty Pediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 of Noida," Bhargava said. Health department officials suspected that all three cases could be related to the same UK-based carrier who may have already infected five others working for a fire safety firm in Sector 135.

The district administration has temporarily sealed their residential society and the sector concerned for a period of 48 hours to carry out sanitization work there. 'No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies." District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also, 66 people were either cured or discharged, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.