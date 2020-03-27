Goa asks Centre for additional COVID-19 testing kits

The Goa government on Friday urged the Centre to provide additional COVID-19 testing kits for the new testing facility in the state. Goa has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 so far and the patients are undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here. Taking to Twitter, state Health minister Vishwajit Rane said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan via video conferencing and urged him to provide additional reagent testing kits for the testing facility at GMCH.

"We also informed him of our preparedness to curb the spread of #COVID19," he tweeted. Goa has sent a team of doctors to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to undergo training for testing coronavirus samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

