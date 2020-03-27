Left Menu
Remove postal dept from essential services during lockdown: A Raja

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:09 IST
DMK MP A Raja on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the postal department from the essential services as all modes of transport have been stopped during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown and there is no work for its employees. The former Telecom minister said it has become difficult for the department to continue with its services and postal employees are at crossroads and suffering inability as there is no work.

"I do appeal the honourable Prime Minister to remove the postal department from the essential services as train and other modes of transport have been stopped due to lockdown in lieu of coronavirus,” Raja said. Prime Minister Modi on Monday announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs came out with a list of essential services that will remain operational during the lockdown, which include post offices..

