Over 7,500 home guards help in maintaining coronavirus lockdown in Rajasthan

More than 7,500 Rajasthan home guards have joined hands with the police in combating COVID–19 and assisting the administrative machinery round the clock to ensure the lockdown remains effective, a senior police officer said. So far, 45 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

The home guards help in maintaining the lockdown along with the law and order situation in the fight against the pandemic, Director General (DG), Rajasthan Home Guards, Rajeev Dasot said on Thursday. The DG said a total of 7,569 personnel are assisting the police and medical staff in maintaining the lockdown, the DG said.

After permission was granted from the home department, the home guards were deployed in the field from Tuesday, he added. The home guards deployed in the field also include the border home guards who are as good as the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Dasot claimed. Besides, 1,000 additional home guards have already been engaged on night duties with the police for patrolling, he said.

The home guards are a volunteer paramilitary force functioning as an auxiliary to the police in the state..

