Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cultural centres, language training institutes shift to digital platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:49 IST
Cultural centres, language training institutes shift to digital platform

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many foreign cultural centres and language training institutes here have shifted their events to the digital platform. The British Council will discuss festival case studies at a webinar on March 27, while the Alliance Franaise du Bengale will organise two online demonstration classes of French language on March 28.

During the discussion on Festival Building and Management in India, participants from Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and the UK will talk about festival case studies at the webinar, a British Council spokesperson said. The speakers would join the programme on the Zoom platform where they will present case studies of festivals they represent, discuss key points in the cultural festivals space, and take questions from an online audience, the spokesperson said.

Shifting to the digital mode in the present situation, Alliance Franaise du Bengale, a cultural centre and a French language training institute, will organise two online demonstration classes of French language from 4 pm on March 28. "Fifteen students will attend each class from their homes," a spokesman said.

Due to the countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of the deadly virus, all events have been postponed till April 15 as per an advisory of the central government, the spokesman said. With the closure of Max Mueller Bhavan, which fosters Indo-German cooperation, one can register himself or herself online for courses on modern art at Stadel Museum.

One can also read via the digital platform works of classical and contemporary poets from all over the world and browse through 54 e-books. "In light of the rapidly evolving situation, the Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata is entirely closed, including the library. All classes, examinations, registrations for classes and programmes are postponed till further notice," the institute said in a statement.

Meanwhile, First Flea Edition II, a major lifestyle event exhibiting home decor, artwork, food, costume under one roof, has been indefinitely postponed from its scheduled date of March 28, the organisers said. "We decided to postpone the event because we cannot put anyone's life in danger. We hope to tide over this and come back stronger," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Myer to close stores, temporarily shed 10,000 employees

Australias Myer Holdings said on Friday it will shut all its stores for four weeks and temporarily shed 10,000 employees, as the spread of coronavirus leaves much of the country confined to their homes. After more than 3,000 cases of corona...

POLL-U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts

As America converts itself into a nation of shut-ins, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the ever-lengthening list of health tips aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic men.According to a March...

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said FridayIt was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent dropThis would lead to an...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020