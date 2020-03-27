Ministry of New and Renewable Energy working through e-office from home

Left Menu
During these meetings, it was also decided that SECI and NTPC should immediately sign MoU with the State Government of Rajasthan for setting up two RE parks of 5000 MW capacity each.

The Scheme will fulfill the domestic and agricultural electricity needs of all the households of Modhera with solar energy, thereby setting up a pilot demonstration project for a village/ town running completely on solar energy.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been working through e-office from home. Besides the movement of files and notings online, review meetings are also taking place through video conferencing. Shri R. K. Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy also took review meetings with all officers yesterday and today in which it was decided that MNRE will issue uniform combined guidelines for procurement of Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, Hybrid) including Storage to facilitate investment in the sector and will continue to bring new bids so that investors can plan their investment.

During these meetings, it was also decided that SECI and NTPC should immediately sign MoU with the State Government of Rajasthan for setting up two RE parks of 5000 MW capacity each. This arrangement would mark the first phase of 25000 MW Ultra Mega RE Park proposed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Further, contours for setting up 25000 MW RE park in Khavada, Gujarat were also finalized in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and State Government of Gujarat. Various options for capitalization of IREDA were also discussed.

MNRE also issued guidelines for the Complete Solarisation of sun town, Modhera in Gujarat. Government of India has launched a scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of sun-temple town of Modhera in District – Mehsana, Gujarat. The Scheme envisages setting up of the renewable energy installations like 6 MW solar PV power plant, 15 MWh battery storage, rooftop solar PV systems, smart meters, solar EV charging stations, etc. in Modhera, with an investment of around Rs. 65 Crores, with upto 50% central financial assistance (max. Rs. 32.50 Crs.) from Government of India through Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and balance 50% coming from Government of Gujarat.

The Scheme will fulfill the domestic and agricultural electricity needs of all the households of Modhera with solar energy, thereby setting up a pilot demonstration project for a village/ town running completely on solar energy.

The Government has already initiated tendering for the proposed installations through Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and aims to complete this project this year itself by December 2020. The implementation of this project will be done by Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL).

(With Inputs from PIB)

