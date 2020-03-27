Kerala reports 39 new positive cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 176 in the state. "Today, We have reported 39 new cases. This takes the total positive cases in the state to 176, including 12 discharged patients. Of the 39 new cases, 34 are from Kasaragod district, two from Kannur, and one each from Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kollam districts," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

