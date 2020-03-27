Left Menu
TN reports six more coronavirus cases, govt steps up action;

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:03 IST
TN reports six more coronavirus cases, govt steps up action;

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases to 35 in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister K Palaniswami briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action being taken. The chief minister also said 500 plus doctors have been freshly appointed as part of measures to take on the scourge of coronavirus.

While the State police said as manay as 3,024 FIRs have been filed and seized 1,924 vehicles over 3,168 instances of lockdown violations across Tamil Nadu, the state government invited donations to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to meet the expenditure for a flurry of activities aimed at tackling the scourge of coronavirus. To cater to the expected high number of infections, substantial funding resources are needed for a variety of requirements including diagnostic equipment, ventilators, beds, isolation and quarantine faciliities, the government said adding it was seeking support to tackle the situation.

"Workers in agriculture, construction and several other unorganised sectors are facing daily wage losses. Help is (also) needed for providing food for poor and the destitute." Local authorities continued to carry out massive disinfection exercises in their respective regions while authorities left no stone unturned to implement the lockdown. Of the six new cases, five people contracted the infection through contact with those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu said: "6 new positive cases of #Covid19 in TN..." and taking "the total tally to 35 so far." When asked by PTI, a senior health official said the total number of cases includes a man who has been discharged and another who died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day told the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to enforce strictly the three- week national lockdown declared to check the spread of the virus and ensure availability of essential commodities for the people.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and social distancing should be rigidly enforced. The Prime Minister sought to know from the Chief Minister about the coronavirus preventive measures undertaken by various government departments in the state, an official release said.

Palaniswami apprised Modi in detail about the steps being taken continuously by the state government against the contagion. "Considering public good, the Prime Minister said the prohibitory orders under section 144 should be followed strictly and people should ensure social distancing," the release said.

He also said steps should be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities for the people. "The Chief Minister replied that all these aspects are being fully implemented," the release added.

The state government which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31 on Thursday extended it till April 14 in sync with the national lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. Palaniswami, later chaired a meeting of top officials including Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Director General of Police J K Tripathy and others participated.

The Chief Minister, following the meeting, said steps were afoot to fill openings in the health department adding appointment orders were being given to 1,508 lab technicians, 530 doctors, and 1,000 nurses following recruitment by Medical Services Recruitment Board. "The appointees are advised to join duty within three days of getting the letter of appointment. I have also directed operationalisation of 200 new ambulances," Palaniswami said. VGN VS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

