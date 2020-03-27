Lockdown: Movement passes for essential commodities in Jammu routed through Legal Metrology

The Jammu District Deputy Commissioner on Friday said that movement passes related to the supply of groceries and essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology in view of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. "In Jammu district, movement passes related to the supply of groceries and essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology. Passes related to chemists will be routed through Deputy Controller Drugs, said Jammu District Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile today, four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal. He also said two of them have travel history of abroad and the other two have travel history of outside the Union Territory as part of a religious congregation.

Earlier today, Kansal directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the Union Territory to strictly caution all religious leaders not to call any gatherings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.