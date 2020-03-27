COVID-19 positive cases rise to 40 in Delhi

With four new coronavirus positive cases in the national capital, the total number of positive cases in Delhi has risen to 40, the Delhi government said on Friday. One death has also been reported in the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to COVID-19.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

