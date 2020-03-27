Maha lockdown: Ambulance, others caught ferrying people

Several vehicles meant for essential service and emergency use were intercepted in neighbouring Navi Mumbai carrying people leaving for their hometowns despite a ban on such travel under lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday. These vehicles were intercepted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said.

"A Kalamboli police team nabbed 10 vehicles going via Mumbai-Pune Expressway carrying almost 90 people, including women and children. In one case, a tempo with a 'milk service' board was found carrying 20-25 people to Pune. An ambulance and a fruit transport vehicle were also caught ferrying people," he said. "We have taken action under IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and Motor Vehicles Act," Satish Gaikwad, Senior Inspector of Kalamboli police station said.

A tempo was also caught near Mulund checkpost ferrying people illegally, police said..

