39 fresh cases COVID-19 cases in Kerala

  Updated: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
(Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (PTI): Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, the highest in the country, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as "serious". The government also took a stern view of Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra defying quarantine and fleeing the state after returning from his honeymoon abroad and suspended him, pending an enquiry.

Of the 39 cases, 34 are from the worst affected northernmost district of Kasaragod, two from Kannur and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here. With a positive case being reported from Kollam, all 14 districts in the state have been affected by the pandemic.

The worst affected Kasaragod has 76 positive cases, the highest and most of the affected are Non Resident Keralites from the Gulf. A total of 1,10,299 people are under surveillence and 616 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that a man from Idukki district who tested positive is a public figure and had travelled across Kerala over the last few days and had gone to the state assembly, secretariat and met legislators, government officials and also to government offices and schools. On the third day of the lockdown, 1,383 people were arrested forviolations, 1381 cases registered and 923 vehicles were seized, police said.

Since Tuesday, 7091 cases have been registered in Kerala. With bars and state run beverages outlets being shut, a 38-year-old tippler in Thrissur ended his life, unable to get his daily quota.

The Chief Minister came down on the action of Karnataka officials blocking the border roads to Kerala, including at Kasaragod, by not just putting up barricades, but also depositing soil, saying it was not acceptable. He said the Chief Secretary discussed the matter with his Karnataka counterpart, who had agreed to remove the soil.

"The situation in Kasaragod is different now. They used to depend on Karnataka for everything. The nearest towns for them were in Karnataka and there were many who even used to visit Karnataka daily for dialysis and other medical procedures," Vijayan said. "Yes, we need to follow the directions of lockdown in the face of this pandemic. But what in the case of an emergency? The Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with his counterpart and agreed to remove the soil. We brought the matter to the notice of the Prime Minister also," he said.

Considering the serious situation prevailing in Kasaragod district, the government has decided to convert the Kasaragod central university to a COVID-19 treatment centre, he said. "All laboratory facilities are there,but we need permission from ICMR for testing there. We are awaiting that. The Kasaragod medical college will also be converted to a covid hospital," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also said that the condition of migrant labourers in Kerala would also be taken care of and they would be provided food and accomodation, besides soaps, masks and sanitisers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

