Price of vegetables capped in Mohali

  • PTI
  • Chandigrah
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:38 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:38 IST
Prices of vegetables were capped at Punjab's Mohali district after the administration received reports that essential items were being sold at exorbitant prices during the COVID-19 lockdown. The district administration has fixed the price of potatoes at Rs 50 per kg, onions at Rs 45 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 40 per kg, peas at Rs 120 per kg, carrot at Rs 50 per kg, among other essential commodities, a government statement said here.

Residents of Mohali and even other places in Punjab had complained that vendors were overcharging them for vegetables and fruits.          The district administration claimed that they were ensuring uninterrupted supply of milk to residents. Usually in the district, the average consumption of Verka milk is 65,000 litres but during curfew, it supplied 15,000 litres of extra milk, it said.

Verka is the MilkFed brand in Punjab. The administration said as much as 39 tonnes of vegetables were purchased by people so far during the lockdown. The Chandigarh administration gas decided that all shops with essential commodities like food grain, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm daily till further orders.

The residents can visit these shops to purchase essential commodities in their respective sector markets, an official release said. To avoid congestion in markets, vehicles will not be permitted and the residents will have to walk to markets, it said. Fruit and vegetable vendors will also get earmarked spaces in markets.

To ensure social distancing at shops, Sector Response Teams have been formed. The release said cooked food was distributed to nearly 15,000 needy persons on daily basis. However, ration and vegetables will be continued to be supplied to rehabilitation colonies, slum areas and villages through buses by deploying employees of the Chandigarh administration.

