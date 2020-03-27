Maha lockdown: Relief for APL orange card-holders

Above Povery Line (APL) orangeration card-holders in 14 districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbhaand Marathwada regions will get benefit of the Food SecurityAct and will be given five kilograms of wheat and rice in viewof the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak,state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said onFriday

The districts are Aurangabad, Jalana, Nanded, Beed,Parbhani, Osmanabad, Latur, Hingoli, Amravati, Washim, Akola,Buldhana, Yavatmal and Wardha, he said.

