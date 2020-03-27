Maha: CM asks people to avoid crowding at shops

Expressing concern that crowding was still happening at shops selling essential commodities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appealed people to observe discipline. In a televised address, Thackeray said the state government decided to allow these shops to remain open 24 hours so that there is no crowding in view of the coronavirus threat.

"It was a bold decision, taken in your interest...I request you, please maintain self-discipline," he said. He also appealed to migrants who are trying to return to their home states to stay put.

"Travelling by milk vansis wrong," he said, in apparent reference to migrant workers trying to leave by any means they can find, adding that the Maharashtra government will take care of them. Admitting that coronavirus cases in the state were increasing steadily, Thackeray, however, noted that some patients are now recovering and being disharged too.

"We are now at a decisive stage to curb the virus spread. We need to trace the people who have come in contact with those who had travelled abroad. So people need to disclose their travel history," he said. "Healthcare personnel and police are working overtime to protect us against the virus. They also have families.

Don't overburden them," the Chief Minister appealed. He had asked Shivbhojan canteens, which provide meals at subsidized rate, to extend working hours by an hour, he said.

He also asked people to adopt a positive attitude while being confined to home. "We should test negative for coronaviruss. But at home we must be positive and happy....Enjoy the reruns of television shows. These are `testing' times," he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 153 on Friday with 28 more testing positive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.