Man shot dead by suspected militants in JK

A man was shot dead Friday by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

At about 8:35 PM, militants fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat at his residence at Redwani Balla in Qoimoh area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said

He said Bhat, an auto-driver by profession, was rushed to Anantnag hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case in this regard, the official said.

