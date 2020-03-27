3 IFS officers test negative for coronavirus: U'khand CM
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative twice and are recovering after receiving treatment.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative twice and are recovering after receiving treatment. "Three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, now tested negative and are recovering after receiving treatment," said Rawat.
Congratulating doctors and other health workers involved in their treatment, Rawat said: "This shows the competence of our physicians." A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trivendra Singh Rawat
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare