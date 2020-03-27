3 IFS officers test negative for coronavirus: U'khand CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative twice and are recovering after receiving treatment. "Three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, now tested negative and are recovering after receiving treatment," said Rawat.

Congratulating doctors and other health workers involved in their treatment, Rawat said: "This shows the competence of our physicians." A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.