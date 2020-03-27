Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Over 2,500 people placed under home quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barpetahailakandi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:57 IST
Coronavirus: Over 2,500 people placed under home quarantine

More than 2,500 people have been placed under home quarantine in two districts of Assam till Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,300 people who returned from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh and other middle eastern countries to Assam's Barpeta district, while 1,235 others have been placed under home quarantine in Hailakandi district in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak Police in Hailakandi is on the lookout for some persons who reportedly fled to the district from neighbouring Mizoram, where one person has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that out the 1,300 people placed under home quarantine in Barpeta, samples of four suspected COVID-19 patients were sent for testing. Two of the test reports were negative and the other two results are awaited, the minister said.

A 200-bed unit has been kept ready at Barpeta Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital to combat the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus, he said. The minister said the supply of essential commodities and medicines are sufficient in the district at present. The administration is also considering supplying vegetables to the people for their convenience during the 21-day lockdown period.

In Hailakandi district, altogether 1,235 persons have been placed under home quarantine, a district administration spokesman said Samples of three persons were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and all the samples tested negative, the spokesman said. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district, Pabindra Kumar Nath, all the border entry points with Mizoram have been sealed but there were reports that some persons had sneaked in from the neighbouring state through the jungles.

Meanwhile, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Parvin Sultana Laskar, was beaten up and injured by a section of villagers in Chiparsangon part II village of Hailakandi district on Friday, when she was visiting the house where a person was allegedly trying to conceal his travel history, a district administration spokesman said. The ASHA worker was assaulted when she tried to create awareness about COVID-19, he said, adding that the injured health worker was later admitted to Algapur hospital in the district.

Health officials in district have condemned the attack on the health activist and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, headed to Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The massive bill also r...

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day record

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic beganThe infection rate, however, continued its downward trend, with the civil protection agency re...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with very massive resources to economic disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to lay the groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on Frid...

Pope to mark Holy Week ceremonies in shelter of St. Peter's

Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Week ceremonies in the confines of Vatican City, including a Good Friday Way of the Cross service on the steps of St. Peters Basilica instead of at Romes Colosseum as customary. Because of the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020