Coronavirus: Over 2,500 people placed under home quarantine

More than 2,500 people have been placed under home quarantine in two districts of Assam till Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,300 people who returned from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh and other middle eastern countries to Assam's Barpeta district, while 1,235 others have been placed under home quarantine in Hailakandi district in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak Police in Hailakandi is on the lookout for some persons who reportedly fled to the district from neighbouring Mizoram, where one person has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that out the 1,300 people placed under home quarantine in Barpeta, samples of four suspected COVID-19 patients were sent for testing. Two of the test reports were negative and the other two results are awaited, the minister said.

A 200-bed unit has been kept ready at Barpeta Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital to combat the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus, he said. The minister said the supply of essential commodities and medicines are sufficient in the district at present. The administration is also considering supplying vegetables to the people for their convenience during the 21-day lockdown period.

In Hailakandi district, altogether 1,235 persons have been placed under home quarantine, a district administration spokesman said Samples of three persons were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and all the samples tested negative, the spokesman said. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district, Pabindra Kumar Nath, all the border entry points with Mizoram have been sealed but there were reports that some persons had sneaked in from the neighbouring state through the jungles.

Meanwhile, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Parvin Sultana Laskar, was beaten up and injured by a section of villagers in Chiparsangon part II village of Hailakandi district on Friday, when she was visiting the house where a person was allegedly trying to conceal his travel history, a district administration spokesman said. The ASHA worker was assaulted when she tried to create awareness about COVID-19, he said, adding that the injured health worker was later admitted to Algapur hospital in the district.

Health officials in district have condemned the attack on the health activist and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits..

