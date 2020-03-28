NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Saturday, March 28 * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau * Stories relating to COVID-19, lockdown NORTH * Coronavirus, lockdown-related stories * Jaipur jail inmates stitch masks to help fight coronavirus WEST * Coronavirus updates from states SOUTH * Coronavirus and lockdown-related stories EAST * Coronavirus, lockdown stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

