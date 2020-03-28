Left Menu
Keeping Sabzi Mandi open for 5 hours will curb black marketing: Amritsar Sabzi Mandi Association

Amritsar Sabzi Mandi Association on Saturday urged the local administration to open the sabzi mandi (vegetable market) for five hours to prevent the black marketing of vegetables amid the nationwide lockdown.

  • Amritsar (Punjab)
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 11:51 IST
Amritsar Sabzi Mandi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar Sabzi Mandi Association on Saturday urged the local administration to open the sabzi mandi (vegetable market) for five hours to prevent the black marketing of vegetables amid the nationwide lockdown. Earlier today, the local administration permitted the sabzi mandi in the city to remain open from 4 am to 7 am daily.

"We met the administration with a request to keep the market open for five hours daily so that there's no black marketing of vegetables," said the Amritsar Sabzi Mandi Association members. They further said that with the market being open for five hours, "there will be less crowding as everyone will not come at the same time to make purchases."

"It will also help curb the menace of black marketing of vegetables," they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

