Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asks NHAI chief and toll operators across national highways to ensure food and water support to migrant workers. 2:02 p.m.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. 1:56 p.m.

Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh says the state will create special facilities for coronavirus treatment. 1:49 p.m.

Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners. 1:48 p.m.

UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers. 1:46 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as the country's Punjab province emerges as new epicentre. 1:34 p.m.

Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state's count rises to 53. 1:24 p.m.

The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches. 1:23 p.m.

The government says it is working to ensure critical coal supplies during the lockdown. 1:21 p.m.

A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father. 1:15 p.m.

Australia tightens enforcement of social distancing rules as death toll in the country reaches 14. 12:46 p.m.

Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. 12:43 p.m.

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. 12:27 p.m.

India's response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 12:25 p.m.

Two IFS probationers being treated for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand look on way to recovery, while one was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice, official says. 12:06 p.m.

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say. 11:56 a.m.

Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says. 11:54 a.m.

Restrictions continue in Kashmir as police book several people for organising Friday prayers. 11:40 a.m.

Forty five people are detained in Manipur for violating lockdown orders. 11:36 a.m.

Door-to-door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town will extent to other urban and municipal areas of the district, official says. 11:27 a.m.

The Indian Navy's aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing. 11:22 a.m.

Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits and vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown. 11:09 a.m.

A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says. 10:53 a.m.

Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19. 10:50 a.m.

Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state. 10:26 a.m.

Hyundai Motor's CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea. 10:06 a.m.

US President Donald Trump advises American kids to sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of the country. 10:00 a.m.

Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company says. 9:35 a.m.

With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes up to 159, officials say. 8:17 a.m.

China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply ventilators to countries in need. 3:54 a.m.

The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India. 2:26 a.m.

US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients..

