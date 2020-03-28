Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:18 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:09 p.m.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asks NHAI chief and toll operators across national highways to ensure food and water support to migrant workers. 2:02 p.m.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. 1:56 p.m.

Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh says the state will create special facilities for coronavirus treatment. 1:49 p.m.

Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners. 1:48 p.m.

UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers. 1:46 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as the country's Punjab province emerges as new epicentre. 1:34 p.m.

Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state's count rises to 53. 1:24 p.m.

The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches. 1:23 p.m.

The government says it is working to ensure critical coal supplies during the lockdown. 1:21 p.m.

A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father. 1:15 p.m.

Australia tightens enforcement of social distancing rules as death toll in the country reaches 14. 12:46 p.m.

Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. 12:43 p.m.

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. 12:27 p.m.

India's response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 12:25 p.m.

Two IFS probationers being treated for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand look on way to recovery, while one was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice, official says. 12:06 p.m.

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say. 11:56 a.m.

Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says. 11:54 a.m.

Restrictions continue in Kashmir as police book several people for organising Friday prayers. 11:40 a.m.

Forty five people are detained in Manipur for violating lockdown orders. 11:36 a.m.

Door-to-door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town will extent to other urban and municipal areas of the district, official says. 11:27 a.m.

The Indian Navy's aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing. 11:22 a.m.

Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits and vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown. 11:09 a.m.

A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says. 10:53 a.m.

Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19. 10:50 a.m.

Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state. 10:26 a.m.

Hyundai Motor's CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea. 10:06 a.m.

US President Donald Trump advises American kids to sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of the country. 10:00 a.m.

Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company says. 9:35 a.m.

With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes up to 159, officials say. 8:17 a.m.

China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply ventilators to countries in need. 3:54 a.m.

The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India. 2:26 a.m.

US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 15 prisoners to be released on parole in Chamoli district

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, 15 prisoners from Parsadi jail in Chamoli district will be released on parole for 6 months.At present, there are 89 prisoners in Pursadi jail but prisoners who have been given less than 7 years of senten...

Govt responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers: Congress

Holding the government responsible for the plight of migrant workers who are walking down to their native places in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that it take concrete steps so that the...

Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission set up helpline for its stranded residents

A dedicated 24x7 helpline centre has been set up in the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission to address the ordeals faced by people from Jammu and Kashmir, who are stuck in Delhi and other states since the lockdown was announced by Prime M...

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi spoke to Niz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020