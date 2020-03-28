Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two boys home deliver essentials free of charge in Noida

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, two boys--Vaibhav and Sarthak--are providing a free delivery service to the members of a Noida society.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:12 IST
Two boys home deliver essentials free of charge in Noida
Vaibhav and Sarthak delivering essentials to society members. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, two boys--Vaibhav and Sarthak--are providing a free delivery service to the members of a Noida society. Their main objective is that people should get their essential items without leaving their house so that they are not infected by the coronavirus.

And for this they are making free home deliveries of all the daily essentials like vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs and bread to the people in and around their society . "My friend and I came up with the idea after we saw people crowding to buy milk. Seeing this, we thought of helping the people in and around our society," Vaibhav told ANI.

He added: "If evryone steps out, there is greater danger of contracting the virus but if only two people step out and provide this service, the danger reduces significantly." He further said that they take safety measures like wearing masks and gloves so that they do not contract the virus.

However, here were a few bumps on the road with regards to getting permission to providing free delivery service to people. He said: "We found out after two-three days that the government had given permission to provide door-to-door services." A society member heaped praise on the two young boys and said: "This is a very noble thought for the society. They are working very hard. Hats off to them!"

Another senior citizen member said, "These boys are doing a very good job. It is a good thing for us, being a senior citizen that someone is helping us so much." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police distribute food packets in Delhi amid lockdown

Police personnel on Saturday distributed food packets to the needy in Satbadi village near Mehrauli here amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi Police also distributed 600 food packets to the poor in Shaheen Bagh area today.Th...

Coronavirus curfew delays Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq

Iraqs trade ministry said late on Friday the inspection of a Vietnamese rice cargo in its waters had been delayed by measures to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country.The delay is the latest example of how the fight against the sp...

Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

The Uruguayan Football Association AUF announced that almost all of its staff, including coach Oscar Tabarez, have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen sport worldwide. The executive committee informs that, due to t...

Newspaper vendors be allowed to distribute papers from 4-9 am: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday said newspaper vendors would be allowed to distribute papers from 4 am to 9 am. The order by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava comes in the wake of reports that newspaper agents and distributors were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020