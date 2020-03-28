Two boys home deliver essentials free of charge in Noida

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, two boys--Vaibhav and Sarthak--are providing a free delivery service to the members of a Noida society. Their main objective is that people should get their essential items without leaving their house so that they are not infected by the coronavirus.

And for this they are making free home deliveries of all the daily essentials like vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs and bread to the people in and around their society . "My friend and I came up with the idea after we saw people crowding to buy milk. Seeing this, we thought of helping the people in and around our society," Vaibhav told ANI.

He added: "If evryone steps out, there is greater danger of contracting the virus but if only two people step out and provide this service, the danger reduces significantly." He further said that they take safety measures like wearing masks and gloves so that they do not contract the virus.

However, here were a few bumps on the road with regards to getting permission to providing free delivery service to people. He said: "We found out after two-three days that the government had given permission to provide door-to-door services." A society member heaped praise on the two young boys and said: "This is a very noble thought for the society. They are working very hard. Hats off to them!"

Another senior citizen member said, "These boys are doing a very good job. It is a good thing for us, being a senior citizen that someone is helping us so much." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

