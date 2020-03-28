Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 3:40 p.m.
The government is responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers amid the lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says. 3:30 p.m.
The Calcutta HC seeks report from Centre on supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar Islands amid lockdown. 3:24 p.m.
Five more people test positive for coronavirus in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar with 3 in Noida and 2 in Greater Noida. 3:13 p.m.
City Corporation sticks home quarantine sticker actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam office leading to speculation that he was quarantined for coronavirus. 3:15 p.m.
Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 27. 3:14 p.m.
COVID-19 patients may still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, study says. 3:13 p.m.
Former chief statistician Pronab Sen warns that if food requirements of migrant workers are not fulfilled amid countrywide lockdown, then 'food riot' may be a real possibility. 3:10 p.m.
Five villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are declared as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones to prevent coronavirus spread. 3:08 p.m.
The MHA changes rules for assistance under the SDRF, facilitating availability of money for food and accommodation for migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown. 2:54 p.m.
Jail inmates in Jaipur manufacture sanitisers and face masks to fight coronavirus in Rajasthan. 2:52 p.m.
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan as the number of cases touches 54. 2:31 p.m.
PM Modi suggests that AYUSH medicine producers utilise their resources to produce essential items such as sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak. 2:28 p.m.
Delhi minister Rajendra Paul Gautam hits the streets, urging migrant workers not to leave city. 2:09 p.m.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asks NHAI chief and toll operators across national highways to ensure food and water support to migrant workers. 2:02 p.m.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. 1:49 p.m.
Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners. 1:48 p.m.
UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers. 1:34 p.m.
Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state's count rises to 53. 1:24 p.m.
The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches. 1:23 p.m.
The government says it is working to ensure critical coal supplies during the lockdown. 1:21 p.m.
A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father. 12:46 p.m.
Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. 12:43 p.m.
Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. 12:27 p.m.
India's response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 12:06 p.m.
China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say. 11:56 a.m.
Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says. 11:36 a.m.
Door-to-door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town will extent to other urban and municipal areas of the district, official says. 11:27 a.m.
The Indian Navy's aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing. 11:22 a.m.
Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits and vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown. 11:09 a.m.
A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says. 10:53 a.m.
Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19. 10:50 a.m.
Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state. 10:26 a.m.
Hyundai Motor's CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea. 9:35 a.m.
With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes up to 159, officials say. 8:17 a.m.
China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 7:35 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply ventilators to countries in need. 3:54 a.m.
The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India. 2:26 a.m.
US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients..
