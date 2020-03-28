Goa villages seal borders amid COVID-19 lockdown

From sealing their village borders to feeding stray dogs, Goans have joined hands to make the 21-day lockdown a success in the coastal state. Goa has detected three COVID-19 cases so far and the state started its own testing facility at Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

In light of the lockdown, several villages have sealed their borders, preventing people from entering and exiting the localities. Residents of Sonal village in Sattari (North Goa) have put up a wooden gate, whichis manned by youngsters 24/7.

Essential commodities are already made available within the village to ensure that residents don't step out. Many have started using vegetables from their kitchen gardens and have stopped relying on imports from neighbouring states, Devendra Gaonkar, a resident of Sattari, said.

Goa has already sealed its borders, affecting the supply of vegetables. "Everyone has realised that in times of emergency and we can't take a risk," he said.

Similarly, residents of Madkai village in Ponda taluka of North Goa have also put up barricades to stop people from entering their village, which is known for its temples. Meanwhile, many NGOs and good Samaritans have come forward to help stray dogs, who have been left without any food because of the lockdown.

South Goa's Netravali-based social activist Amit Naik has been travelling with cooked rice across the district feeding strays. "Stray dogs are the first casualty during lockdown. We have stored essentials at our homes, but these dogs depend on leftovers from restaurants and markets," he said.

Naik covers a distance of 30 km to Margao, feeding strays along the way..

