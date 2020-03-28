Left Menu
No house rent from migrant labourers, workers for one month: Noida admin

The Noida administration passed an order on Saturday, asking landlords to collect rent from their worker-tenants only after a month, amid reports of migrants undertaking the journey to reach their native places on foot during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh said the order comes into effect immediately.

In his order, the DM said it had come to light that in the present situation of a complete lockdown, several landlords were forcing migrant workers to pay the house rent, leaving them with no other choice but to vacate the place. "Such migrant labourers and workers are forced to come down on roads and go to their hometowns and villages on foot, which increases the chances of the coronavirus spreading even more.

"Also there are migrants living in Noida and Greater Noida, who are involved in production and distribution of essential services, but they too are being forced to leave for their homes. This would also impact production and distribution of essential services and the overall situation," Singh said. "Invoking the special powers vested in me as the district magistrate, I order that no landlord will demand rent for accommodation from their tenants, who are labourers or workers working in any of the companies, industries, factories and offices in the district, for the next one month," the DM stated in the order.

Violation of the order will prompt legal action against a landlord, including a jail term of up to two years or a penalty or both, Singh said. People can use the administration's integrated control room number -- 0120-2544700 -- to report any such incident happening with migrant tenants or non-compliance by landlords, he added.

