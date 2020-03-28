States, UTs should spread awareness about relief camps: MHA

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday said that States and Union Territories have been requested to set up relief camps for migrant workers. She said the States and Union Territories should also spread awareness about these facilities.

"We have requested States and UTs to set up relief camps with arrangements of food and water for migrant workers. They should also spread awareness about these arrangements via public address system, volunteers and NGOs," Srivastava told media here. The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Saturday directed States and Union Territories (UTs) to provide accommodation, food, clothing and medical care to homeless people, including migrant labourers, who are stranded due to 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The Ministry further said that the people should be given shelter in relief camps under the SDRF fund allocations. The Centre announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. (ANI)

