COVID-19 lockdown: RSS Swayamsevaks distributes essential groceries in Bengaluru
Essential grocery items are being distributed to the needy by RSS Swayamsevaks in Vasantpur, Majestic, Hebbal, Thyagaraja Nagar and other areas of Bengaluru, amid countrywide lockdown in wake of COVID-19.
Essential grocery items are being distributed to the needy by RSS Swayamsevaks in Vasantpur, Majestic, Hebbal, Thyagaraja Nagar and other areas of Bengaluru, amid countrywide lockdown in wake of COVID-19.
This came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bengaluru
- Hebbal
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for 'Janbhagidari' in transforming Jammu and Kashmir: official statement
Happy that in last few years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations: PM Narendra Modi.
All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses: PM Narendra Modi.
Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts