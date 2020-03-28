COVID-19 lockdown: RSS Swayamsevaks distributes essential groceries in Bengaluru

Essential grocery items are being distributed to the needy by RSS Swayamsevaks in Vasantpur, Majestic, Hebbal, Thyagaraja Nagar and other areas of Bengaluru, amid countrywide lockdown in wake of COVID-19.

This came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

