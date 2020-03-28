Following are the top stories at 5.50 pm. VIRUS-LD GOVT India's response to COVID-19 pre-emptive, pro-active, graded: Govt New Delhi: India's response to COVID-19 has been "pre-emptive, pro-active and graded", the government said on Saturday, brushing aside the allegation that the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced without any planning.

DEL60 PM-VIRUS-FUND PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus. DEL26 VIRUS-MHA-MIGRANTS MHA changes rules: State disaster funds to be used to give food, shelter for migrant workers New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), facilitating availability of money for food and temporary accommodation for migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown.

DEL19 AGENCIES-KABUL-KERALA YOUTH Security agencies look into role of Kerala youth in Kabul terror attack New Delhi: Central security agencies are looking into the role of Kerala youth -- Mohammed Muhsin -- who is believed to be one of the terrorists of ISIS that claimed responsibility of an attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan killing 25 people, officials said on Saturday. DEL52 VIRUS-HEALTHMINISTRY 2 deaths, 149 new coronavirus cases since Friday; total number 873 New Delhi: A total of 149 new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, have been reported since Friday, taking the overall positive cases in the country to 873, Health Ministry officials said on Saturday.

DELHI DEL50 VIRUS-TRAVELLERS States, UTs intensify vigil on travellers arriving from abroad New Delhi: In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, many state and Union Territories have intensified monitoring of international passengers who arrived in their jurisdictions over the past two months, officials said on Saturday. DEL17 BIZ-VIRUS-GADKARI-MIGRANTS Gadkari asks NHAI chief, toll operators to ensure food, water support to migrant workers New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across national highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers.

DEL35 VIRUS-INDIA-CHALLENGE Amid spike in coronavirus cases, India boosts capacity for tougher challenges ahead New Delhi: Amid looming fears of coronavirus infection entering the community transmission stage, India is boosting its overall health infrastructure by initiating measures like designating dedicated hospitals for affected patients in states, ramping up procurement of ventilators and mobilising resources of Railways and armed forces to deal with any eventuality. DEL51 BJP-VIRUS-DONATION All BJP MPs to release Rs 1 crore from MPLAD funds for coronavirus relief: Nadda New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday announced that all party MPs will release Rs one crore from their annual development fund to the central relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. DEL33 LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-CONG Govt responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers: Congress New Delhi: Holding the government responsible for the plight of migrant workers who are walking down to their native places in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that it take concrete steps so that the situation "does not become a major tragedy".

MDS16 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM-MODI COVID-19: TN CM seeks Rs 9,000 crore grant from Centre Chennai: The economic impact of the lockdown is likely to be very severe, Chief Minister K Palaniswami told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought a Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat coronavirus and its aftermath.

FOREIGN FGN25: VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA Beijing: As the coronavirus outbreak in China seems to have ebbed for now amidst international criticism of its initial cover up, health experts here say Beijing's tough actions to contain the pandemic at its epicentre in Wuhan and the massive resource mobilisation at short notice offer some lessons for India. FGN22: VIRUS-US-INDIA-BUSINESS Washington: The ongoing 21-day lockdown in India to combat the coronavirus outbreak can be "an opportunity" for the country as the move shows the government's transparency in policymaking, a factor which will attract more foreign investments, according to the head of an India-centric US business advocacy group.

FGN31: VIRUS-LD PAK Islamabad: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 1,408, including 11 deaths, with the Punjab province emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly viral infection in the country. FGN37: LANKA-UNHRC-ARMY Colombo: The UN human rights chief has condemned the pardoning and release of a former Sri Lankan army officer sentenced to death for killing eight Tamil civilians, including four children, during the island's bloody ethnic war in 2000.

FGN12: VIRUS-IMF-RECESSION Washington: The world is in the face of a devastating impact due to the coronavirus pandemic and has clearly entered a recession, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, but projected a recovery next year..

