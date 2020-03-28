Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoo animals seem cheerful in absence of visitors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:01 IST
Zoo animals seem cheerful in absence of visitors

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI The three-week-long lockdown might have made people annoyed being forced to stay indoors, but this has become a boon to the inmates of the Kolkata zoo as there is nobody to disturb the animals now and they appear to be cheerful. After the authorities of the Alipur Zoological Garden barred entry of visitors on March 17 to avoid large gatherings, the compound has become unusually empty.

Over 6,000 people had visited the zoo on the last Sunday, March 15, before its closure. The 1,270 odd animals such as tigers, lions, elephants, zebras, giraffes, reptiles and birds are being taken good care of by only a handful employee mainly those who feed them, a senior zoo official told PTI on Saturday.

"With the number of visitors coming to zero, the animals - especially tigers, chimpanzees and zebras - are not facing the usual crowding before their enclosures. They seem to be happy as they are not disturbed," he said. A section of visitors to the zoos in the country are insensitive to animals, the official said adding that they indulge in forbidden activities like teasing and feeding animals.

The lockdown over coronavirus outbreak did not pose any problem for procuring food for the inmates of the zoo. "We have made arrangements so that food supply for carnivores, herbivores, birds and reptiles can continue even during the lockdown period," the official said.

"The employees who are feeding the animals now are following precautions against coronavirus wearing masks and donning gloves," he said. The deer population at the Eco Park, which is also out of bound for visitors now, is also being looked after well by the authorities.

The Eco Park has nine barking deer, including a fawn born a couple of months ago, and 17 spotted deer. They are kept in separate enclosures and doing fine, one of the staff involved in the upkeep of animals there said.

A top forest official said closure notices were put across all reserve forests, sanctuaries and zoological parks in West Bengal and will remain in force till the government issues another advisory. "We will meet on March 30 to review the situation," he said.

About the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a tiger reserve, he said a footfall of 5,000-6,000 during offseason in February-March has come to zero after it was closed for visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "In any case, we don't allow tourists or any human intrusion into the mangrove forest area where tigers live during the season. Tourists can only see them from a distance from vessels, the official said.

There are around 90 tigers in the Sunderbans at present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

For medics treating corona patients at KGMU: Work, home-quarantine, work

Seven-day work, 14-day home-quarantine and back to work. That is the routine the teams of doctors and other medical staff attending to coronavirus patients at Lucknows King Georges Medical University are following. The hospital management h...

Karnataka CM convenes all-party meet on COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures that need to be taken in coming days to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Pointing out that several people in the state have...

Merkel thanks compliant Germans, shutdown to continue until at least April 20

Germans have been largely complying with rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, as confirmed cases in the country continued to rise and her chief of staff said the shutdown would not be eased ...

Covid-19: RPF personnel to make 2,000 facial masks for needy people in Mumbai

The Railway Protection Force RPF unit of Kalyan is engaged in stitching around 2000 facial masks for not only for its staff members but also for other people who are in need, said an official statement on Saturday. RPF unit of Kalyan is eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020