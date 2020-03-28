Govt has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Central government has committed all support to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic

The home ministry has also asked states and union territories to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers, pilgrims etc., who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during this lockdown period. "As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown period," Shah said, while reviewing the country's preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19

According to a home ministry statement, Shah has authorised states to use State Disaster Relief Fund for relief measures for migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

