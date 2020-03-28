Maha legislators to get Rs 50L each to buy medical equipment

MLAs and MLCs in Maharashtra will get Rs 50 lakh in their legislator funds as a special case to buy medical equipment to tackle novel coronavirus outbreak, as per a government resolution issued on Friday. The funds can be used to buy infra-red thermometers, personal protection equipment, corona testing kits, ICU ventilators, face masks, gloves and sanitisers for medical staff, for setting up isolation wards etc.

The GR said after the legislator sanctions the allocation and the collector approves it, the district civil surgeon, district health officer, CEO of municipal council, municipal corporation commissioner etc canplace orders for the purchase. Congress MLC Anant Gadgil said he has been utilising his MLA funds for purchase of medical equipment and material for government, military and civic run hospitals.

