India's COVID-19 cases top 900: Latest govt data

The number of total COVID-19 cases climbed to 918 in India on Saturday, while the death toll remained at 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In its updated data, released at 5.45 PM, the ministry stated the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 819, while 79 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 918 cases in the country included 47 foreigners, the data stated. PTI PLB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.