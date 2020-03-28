India's COVID-19 cases top 900: Latest govt data
The number of total COVID-19 cases climbed to 918 in India on Saturday, while the death toll remained at 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
In its updated data, released at 5.45 PM, the ministry stated the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 819, while 79 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 918 cases in the country included 47 foreigners, the data stated. PTI PLB TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
West Bengal poll panel calls all-party meeting on Mar 16 over
Two leopards found dead in West Bengal's tea garden
Malls, theatres, pubs closed in Karnataka due to coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19 : Karnataka closes malls, cinema halls, pubs etc
West Bengal speaker warns MLAs as mobiles ring during obituary