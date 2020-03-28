Coronavirus: Maha govt sets up bank account to receive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A special bank account has been set up for this purpose, a statement from his office said.

Donations can be sent to the account "Chief Minister's Relief FundCOVID 19"at the State Bank of India's main branch in Fort area here. The donations would get income tax waiver under Section 80(g).

The bank account number is 39239591720. The bank code is 00300 and IFSC code is SBIN0000300, the statement said. Several NGOs, corporates and religious organizations are coming forward to contribute to the state's efforts to tackle the crisis, it added.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra has recorded 167 coronavirus cases..

