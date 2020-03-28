Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR urges migrant workers to stay put wherever they are

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:27 IST
NCPCR urges migrant workers to stay put wherever they are

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, apex child rights body NCPCR on Saturday urged migrant labourers to stay put wherever they are and make decision in the best interest of their children. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights advised state governments to accommodate children living on streets in school buildings to ensure that they are protected from coronavirus.

Talking about children of families involved in seasonal labour, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said adequate arrangements of basic facilities such as food, shelter and medicines shall be made available at the local level by panchayats or municipal authorities. "For this, such families and children should be enlisted by the District Child Protection Unit. The entire process and status of children is to be monitored and maintained by the district collector/district magistrate," he said in a letter to all the state governments. India is under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 19 lives and infected over 800 people in the country.

The 21-day lockdown imposed from Tuesday midnight has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities in several states to their villages, raising concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak could turn into a humanitarian crisis. “It has also been observed by the commission that due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, large number of migrant laborers who work in other states have taken the road to reach their homes.

Some children may be moving with their families or alone or in group of migrant laborers from other states,” Kanoongo said. “In the best interest of the child, such families/children should remain in the same place where they are,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sangli: Containment zone set up after 24 of family test

With 24 members of a large family testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtras Sangli district in the last few days, the administration has set up a containment zone in one-km radius of where they live. At least 325 persons, who were no...

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

Mumbai hospital units sealed after doctor dies of COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the intensive care unit, CT scan and some other facilities in Mumbais Saifee Hospital after a 85- year-old retired urologist died of COVID-19 and his 50-year- old son tested positive for the...

COVID-19: Justice N V Ramana contributes Rs 3 lakh to relief funds

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 3 lakh to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister Relief Fund, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Justice Ramana, the senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020