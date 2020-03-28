Two women labourers returning to Rajasthan get run over by

Two women laborers from Rajasthan who were heading for their home state following lockdown to contain coronavirus were run over by a freight train in Gujarat's Vapi district on Saturday, railway police said. The incident took place around 5 am when the women were walking on the Damanganga railway bridge between Vapi and Karambeli stations, an official said.

They were part of a group that was heading for Rajasthan on foot. As the others in the group went ahead, leaving the bodies on the tracks, the two women's identity was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Migrant laborers all over the country are trying to return to their home states since lockdown was announced.

