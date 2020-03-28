Telangana confirms first COVID-19 death

Telangana on Saturday reported first death due to COVID-19.

"Today, Telangana recorded first death due to COVID-19. A total of 6 persons have been tested positive today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65 including 1 death, and 1 cured," said State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.