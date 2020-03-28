Cops help stranded couple reach home with their newborn

The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a couple that was stuck in a hospital due to the lockdown after the woman gave birth. According to police, the man's sister approached them through Twitter saying he has been staying at the ESI hospital, Raja Garden, for the last 10 days after his wife gave birth.

The woman said her elder brother was facing difficulty in hiring an ambulance to return home with the new born, a senior police officer said. The ambulance providers were demanding exorbitant charges and even not assuring about providing the vehicle after duly sanitizing it, the officer said. Thereafter, police went to the hospital and took the couple and their child to their house, police said. In her tweet, the woman also said that her elderly parents were alone at their house in Najafgarh and that they had run out of flour and rice. She couldn't leave her house in Dwarka due to the lockdown and her younger brother, who had met with an accident, could not move. While a neighbour had helped her parents in buying ration, she requested the police to help her brother in reaching home from the hospital, police said.

