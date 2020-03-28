Left Menu
With one more case, number of coronavirus cases in MP is 34

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:27 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased by one to 34 on Saturday with a Border Security Force (BSF) officer testing positive for the infection. The officer's wife had returned from abroad recently, said coronavirus nodal officer of Gwalior district Dr Mahendra Kumar Piproli.

The 57-year-old officer is posted at BSF Academy at Tekanpur in Gwalior district. "A health department team went there and found that the officer's wife had recently gone abroad so the entire family is now quarantined," he said.

Meanwhile, a person whose test report came out positive on March 25 was later found not to have the infection after his fresh samples were examined, Piproli said. "So far, 34 positive coronavirus cases have been found in the state. Of these, two COVID-19 patients, one from Indore and another from Ujjain, have died," said Additional Director, Health, Dr Veena Sinha in an press release.

The patients include 16 residents of Indore, eight from Jabalpur, three each from Bhopal and Ujjain and two each from Shivpuri and Gwalior. Earlier in the day the Bhopal police registered a case against a local journalist who had attended a press conference of then chief minister Kamal Nath on March 20 even though his daughter had been advised home quarantine after return from the UK.

Days after the press conference the journalist and his daughter tested positive for the infection. Both are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal..

