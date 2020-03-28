Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases increase to 61 in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:38 IST
COVID-19 cases increase to 61 in UP

The number of coronavirus cases increased to 61 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after 11 people tested positive for the disease, a senior health official said. "Cases of infection have come from 13 of the 75 districts of the state (till now)," Principal Secretary Medical Education and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In a statement, State Surveillance Officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Vikasendu Agrawal said 11 new patients have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19. "These are: nine at Noida, one at Varanasi and one at Meerut," he said, adding that the total number of samples found positive are 61 now.

There are 27 positive cases in Noida, 10 in Agra, five in Ghaziabad, eight in Lucknow, two each in Varanasi and Philbhit, and and one each at Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut, he said. "Fourteen patients (seven in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, four in Noida and one in Lucknow) have been declared recovered and discharged," Agarwal said.

Principal Secretary Prasad said, "Eight laboratories are working to test COVID-19. Of this, three are in Lucknow, while one each has been set up in Aligarh, Varanasi, Meerut, Etawah and Gorakhpur." The ninth laboratory will be soon set up in Jhansi, he told reporters. So far, as many as 2,196 samples have been tested of which 1,993 have tested negative. Testing of 148 samples is underway, Prasad said. He added that for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, more than 5,000 isolation beds have been made available.

"Efforts are on to take this count to 15,000 in the public sector. Talks with private hospitals has also been done in most of the districts of the state," Prasad said. The principal secretary informed, "For treatment of COVID-19, one community health centre will be made a dedicated COVID hospital after transferring the patients of the said community health centre and others. Training of the staff, which will be posted in this hospital is going on." He said that any person, who is experiencing the symptoms of the disease, can call on CM Helpline 1,076. Along with this, the 18001805145 helpline of the health department can also be consulted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Iran Olympic discus trailblazer Hadadi has coronavirus

Ehsan Hadadi, Irans first Olympic track and field medallist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday. Hadadi, the Asian discus champion who became a national hero when he won silver at the 2012 Olympics in ...

Ranveer Singh adds essentials in 'Gully Boy' throwback picture

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a throwback picture from Gully Boy on social media but added essentials to it that are necessary in ones life as he follows the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed by the government to halt th...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Indonesia – EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said httpswww.emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.phpid842696.The quakes epicentre was 105 km south of Palu and was 40 km below the earth...

Albania flies 30 doctors to Italy to help with coronavirus crisis

Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, flew a team of doctors and nurses to neighbouring Italy on Saturday to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic as its own cases have yet to strain the health sector.Prime Minister Edi Rama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020