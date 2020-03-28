Nashik: 3 samples sent for tests, 9k quarantine beds
Three samples were sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik in Maharashtra while four people whose reports returned negative were discharged, health officials said on Saturday
Meanwhile, the district administration has identified39 locations, with 9,109 beds, for quarantine, officials said
