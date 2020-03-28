Latur: Groups distribute food to the lockdown-affected

Several social organisations madethe rounds of Latur streets on Saturday distributing food tomigrant labourers and daily wagers grounded in the 21-daylockdown in force to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak

Areas like the Central ST bus stand, Samrat Chowk,Siddheshwar Temple, Shivaji Chowk etc have become the hubs offood in the city with hundreds of labourers and those affectedby the lockdown gathering at these places over the past fewdays.

