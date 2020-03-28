Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steps being taken to ensure supply of essential commodities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 23:10 IST
Steps being taken to ensure supply of essential commodities

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the state government is taking steps to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people. Sonowal, while visiting Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts, said he was monitoring the steps taken by the district administrations to ensure the supply of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The chief secretary has been directed to regularly monitor the availability of essential commodities in the districts, Sonowal said. He also expressed displeasure over incidents of attacks on policemen enforcing the lockdown.

"At this crucial hour, people must cooperate with policemen. The state government will not tolerate any attack on police personnel," he said. The state government has decided to establish five hospitals in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Bongaigaon and Silchar to deal with any eventuality arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Sonowal said.

He inspected the isolation wards and ICU facilities at the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat and the Diphu Medical College and Hospital. Sonowal asked officials of the two district administrations to carry out awareness programmes on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Tezpur Central Jail released 41 inmates as per the Supreme Court directive to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Jail Superintendent Mrinmoy Dawka said. Another 23 news inmates have been placed under isolation under the supervision of the health department and the police, he said.

The Supreme Court had asked all the states to consider releasing prisoners facing sentences of up to seven years to decongest the prisons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde directed the states to form a high-powered committee comprising the principal secretary of the Home Department, the chairman of the State Legal Services Authority and the director general of prisons to consider various steps for decongesting the prisons.

On the other hand, the Northeast Frontier Railway has converted sleeper coaches into isolation wards with medical facilities at Guwahati, Kamakhya and Dibrugarh railway stations, an official said. NFR Public Relations Officer Nripen Bhattacharji told PTI that 10 coaches converted into isolation wards will soon be placed in the three stations.

"Upper berths and some other seats have been removed, entry doors widened, partition curtains put up for privacy and additional water bottle holders placed on the walls of the coaches. The conversion was done as per guidelines of the Railway Board," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP attacks AAP govt as migrants leave Delhi

The BJP on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Delhi as huge numbers of migrants left the city, alleging that some forces want India to fail when it is fighting the coronavirus. Migrant workers tell on camera that they were told that ...

11 positive COVID-19 cases traced to single religious congregation, says J-K Principal Secretary Planning

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases can be traced back to a single religious congregation in the Kashmir division, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J-K said on Saturday. We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the K...

Not enough passes for staff of medicine shop owners: Delhi Drug Trader Association

Medicines shops in Delhi are facing a shortage of staff due to the non-availability of the passes for them, said Ashish Grover, General Secretary of Delhi Drug Trader Association said on Saturday. We have passes for medicine shop owners but...

Kerala CM appreciates TN Govt for Inter-state goods movement; raises concerns over Karnataka blocking borders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appreciated the intervention of the Tamil Nadu Government in resolving the issue of inter-state goods movement through Palakkad check post but raised his concerns regarding Karnataka blocking the borde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020