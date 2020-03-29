Left Menu
No fuel crisis in India; enough stock of petrol, diesel, LPG available to last lockdown: IOC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:01 IST
No fuel crisis in India; enough stock of petrol, diesel, LPG available to last lockdown: IOC
India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has enough petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in stocks to last way beyond the three-week nationwide lockdown as all plants and supply locations are fully operational, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. Singh, who continued to oversee the mammoth operations of ensuring that fuel reaches every nook and corner despite bereavement of his father on the day 21-day lockdown was declared, said there is no shortage of any fuel in the country and customers should not resort to the panic booking of LPG refills.

"We have mapped demand for all fuel for the entire April and beyond. We have refineries operating at levels enough to meet all of the demand. Besides all bulk storage points, LPG distributorships and petrol pumps are functioning normally. There is absolutely no shortage of any fuel," he told PTI. The nationwide lockdown that has shut businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and brought the almost entire vehicular movement to a halt, has impacted fuel demand with petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) showing negative growth (degrowth or fall in demand).

With most cars and two-wheelers going off the road, the petrol demand has fallen by 8 percent in March while diesel demand has been down 16 percent. ATF demand has fallen by 20 percent, he said. "LPG consumption, however, continues to grow and we are servicing all customers," he said adding refill demand saw more than 200 percent jump as the lockdown was announced.

The refills sought were a result of panic booking as in the absence of the exhausting existing ones, many could not make deliveries of new cylinders, he said adding even customers with double cylinder connections had ordered for refills without exhausting even one cylinder. "There is absolutely no need for panic booking. We have enough stocks to meet all demand," he said. "When a customer resorts to panic booking, it puts unnecessary strain on the system as the requirement is immediately transmitted to bottling locations which make additional refills, transport it to bulk location and onward to the distributor. "Distributors use already stretched delivery boys to physically deliver the cylinder to customer home only to return back with the filled cylinder as the customer refused delivery because existing ones hadn't exhausted," Singh said due to lower demand of liquid fuels, refinery run-rates have been lowered by 25-30 percent - meaning they would produce up to 30 percent less of all fuel petrol, diesel, ATF, naphtha, and LPG.

Every barrel of crude oil when processed produces a certain percentage of petrol, diesel, kerosene/ATF and LPG. So lower processing of crude would result in lower production of all fuel.

