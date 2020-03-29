NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 11:17 IST
(Eds: REVISING) All India News Schedule for Sunday, March 29 * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau * PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast * Story about some migrant workers walking back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh *Story about many daily wagers not welcomed back in their villages in Bihar
* Stories related to COVID-19, lockdown NORTH * Coronavirus, lockdown-related stories EAST * Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have devised prototype of face shield * Impact of lockdown on famous Bengali sweets * Stories about states' preparedness to tackle coronavirus spread
WEST * Coronavirus updates from states SOUTH * Coronavirus and lockdown-related stories PTI AQS AQSAQS
