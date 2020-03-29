Man killed in tiger attack in Gondia in Maharashtra

A 42-year-old man was killed onSunday by a tiger in Goregaon forest range of Gondia districtin Maharashtra, some 150 kilometres from here, an officialsaid

The incident happened at around 7:30am when deceasedArun Bhalavi and his friend, both residents of Dhanutola, wentinto the forest to graze sheep, he said

"A tiger attacked and killed Bhalavi. His friendmanaged to escape," he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

