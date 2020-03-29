JSW Group commits Rs 100 crore as contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Keeping in line with various business leaders pledging funds to the various Central and State relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the JSW Group, a part of the OP Jindal Group, has also decided to commit Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. "As the Central and State governments continue with their heroic efforts to provide relief, the JSW Group is committing Rs 100 crore as a direct contribution towards the PM CARES Fund," a release by the company read.

The release added that to complement the Rs 100 crore contribution, "Each JSW Group employee has pledged a minimum of a single day's salary to the PM CARES Fund and conversion of various facilities of the group into isolation wards limiting stress on community hospitals." Apart from this, the component of the funds will be used towards "sourcing ventilators, testing kits and PPR for health workers and communities around the group's facilities will be provided with food and essential staples."

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund is a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi had called for Indians to heartily contribute to the fund after announcing a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to fight the disease which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

