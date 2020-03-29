No Headline

5th day of lock down Threat to community spread of Coivd – 19 looms large as distribution of ration wheat, groups of migrant labors weakens lock down Kota (Rajasthan) March 29, 2020 Rajiv Saxena 09461332814, 07014518879 Inevitably inviting threat to community spread of Covid – 19, the long queues of people on the roads for collection of free ration from government fair price shops and groups of migrant labors passing through seem to have weakened the lock down on the fifth day on Sunday. The social distancing, only option to break the chain of infection, has been flopped in last two days, the experts in medical and health fields said. People started queuing up to the fair price shop of their area since the morning lengthening it to touch the queue of ration wheat customers of the other areas, however, they were asked to maintain distance of one meters in the circle, the one meter distance loosened sooner. Free ration wheat for March and advance for April is being distributed and the distribution amid police presence was set to be started from 2 o’clock, district supply officer Surendra Rathore said.

But, at several places in cities of Hadouti area, ration dealers started distribution of wheat at 10 o’clock on Sunday amid the presence of a few cops on the road. The distribution of wheat for the months of march and April was started around 12 o’clock in Mahavir Nagar area of Bundi city and around 125-150 people are queued up in circle of a meter distance to collect free share of wheat for the family, Suresh Khatri, associated with the ration shop told.

People started rushing to government fair price shops as soon as they know of the distribution of free ration wheat, however the police is taking up strict measures to ensure one meter distance among them, circle inspector (C.I.) Jhalawar city police station, Laxman Singh said. Meanwhile, groups of migrant labors pouring into the cities from other states are another to pose threat to spread of Corona virus.

Ramesh and his brother, migrant labors, bearing luggage bags on the back, along with around 15-20 other colleague labors was on Sunday late morning spotted heading to his native village in Talera. He along with his companion labors worked in a cloth factory in Ahmadabad and all of them have measured the distance to Ahmadabad to Bundi sometimes on foots and sometimes by truck or bus, Ramesh told on being asked and added none of the members of his group was screened anywhere on the way. The group with him is native to Talera area of Bundi district, he added. Another youth of a separate group of people on the same road reached Bundi from Neemuch city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning and were heading to Swaimadhopur to travel to Agra in U.P. They were native to Agra district but somehow reached Bundi and now they were heading to Swaimadhopur with the hope of getting some transportation to Agra, a youth of the group said and he also refused to have been screened on the way. ‘Social distancing is totally flopped in last two days and it is unfortunate that only option to break the chain of infection namely isolation is not practiced, the queues at registration counter, ration shop, grocery shops and gathering in vegetables are still present to invite the threat of community spread of Corona’, said a medical officer in condition of anonymity. RAX RAX

