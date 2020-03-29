Commence industrial units if migrant labourers can be accommodated: Pb CM

In a bid to prevent exodus of migrant labourers from the state, the Punjab government on Sunday asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence their operations. The industrial plants and brick kiln units, however, should have adequate facilities and provisions to accommodate the labourers safely within their premises, a government statement said.

The owners of industrial units and brick kilns can commence production if they have enough space to accommodate and feed migrant labourers, said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement here. He appealed to the owners to ensure that the social distancing is maintained during this period.

The chief minister said this would be beneficial for both, the industry and brick kiln owners as well as labourers who have lost their employment and undertaking interstate marches to reach back home in other states amid the nationwide lockdown. All hygiene precautions must be fully adhered to at all such industrial facilities for workers, said Singh, adding the owners should also make soaps and water freely available for the use by workers and regularly sanitise the common facilities. Hand wash facilities and sanitisers should be placed prominently at strategic points, said the chief minister.

The directions came amid reports of lakhs of migrant labourers stranded across the country with the problem assuming ominous proportions with such labourers gathering in large numbers at borders in many states. Singh said his government was also in discussion with the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which has already offered its 'Bhawans' as quarantine facilities, to allow migrant labourers to stay there as these people would be needed for wheat harvesting in the fields in two weeks' time. The government of India has directed states to strictly adhere to the national lockdown, including sealing of borders for human movement, to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.